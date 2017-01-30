New App Recreates AOL Messenger

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2017 at 12:22 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Want to relive your 90s online life? There’s an app for that.

For computer users of a certain age, much of their youth was spent on AOL Instant Messenger, and now they can relive those days -- without having to wait for a dial-up connection. Engineer Gary Simon created an app that exactly recreates the look and feel of the once popular chat service.



The app is pretty basic, by Simon's own admission to Popular Mechanics, but you can login with a "screen name" and chat away just like you did in the day when chat rooms were all the rage and Limp Bizkit was a thing.

