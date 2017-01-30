Gohmert is Behind the President’s Immigration Order.

WASHINGTON – The president signed an executive order Friday that suspends all immigration for citizens of seven countries for 90 days. They are Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. Tyler Congressman Louie Gohmert says he supports the president’s actions. Gohmert said the Obama Administration had failed to adequately protect us. But he said President Trump took a first step and utilized the tools that both the constitution and congress have long granted Presidents. Gohmert said, while many opponents of the president will claim that the order is illegal and even unconstitutional, those claims ignore longstanding constitutional precedents and statutory grants of authority used by other presidents, even Obama. He said the basis for the pause is the lack of credible information against which to check the identity of a person from those countries claiming refugee status.

Congressman said in a news release, “The refugee program the president has paused is the same one that ISIS terrorists have repeatedly vowed that they are infiltrating and intending to use to kill Americans. The president is acting temporarily and prudently to give his administration and congress the much needed time to properly evaluate the refugee program and reform it to ensure that it both helps legitimate refugees and ensures the safety of the American people. When an FBI Director warns that they have no information against which to determine if a self-proclaimed refugee from a certain country is what he says, at least one out of every two U.S. Presidents ought to take it to heart and act to protect America. With this president’s action to pause refugee admissions, not based on their religion but on whether there is adequate information to determine if they are a threat, he is constitutionally acting to protect Americans.”