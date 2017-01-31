Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- The Oakland Raiders' proposed move to Las Vegas may be in jeopardy. On Monday, billionare casino owner Sheldon Adelson pulled out of the $1.9 billion stadium project, taking with him his $650 million investment. In a statement, Adelson said his decision to withdraw from the plans came after the Raiders presented a proposed lease agreement to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority that has "sent shockwaves through our community." "It was certainly shocking to the Adelson family," he said. "We were not only excluded from the proposed agreement; we weren’t even aware of its existence." "It’s clear the Raiders have decided their path for moving to Las Vegas does not include the Adelson family. So, regrettably, we will no longer be involved in any facet of the stadium discussion," Adelson added. In addition, a source told ESPN that Goldman Sachs, which has a business relationship with Adelson, is now re-evaluating its involvement in the project.

Raiders’ Proposed Move to Las Vegas Hits Financial Snag

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2017 at 9:08 am

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- The Oakland Raiders' proposed move to Las Vegas may be in jeopardy.



On Monday, billionare casino owner Sheldon Adelson pulled out of the $1.9 billion stadium project, taking with him his $650 million investment.



In a statement, Adelson said his decision to withdraw from the plans came after the Raiders presented a proposed lease agreement to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority that has "sent shockwaves through our community."



"It was certainly shocking to the Adelson family," he said. "We were not only excluded from the proposed agreement; we weren’t even aware of its existence."



"It’s clear the Raiders have decided their path for moving to Las Vegas does not include the Adelson family. So, regrettably, we will no longer be involved in any facet of the stadium discussion," Adelson added.



In addition, a source told ESPN that Goldman Sachs, which has a business relationship with Adelson, is now re-evaluating its involvement in the project.

