Tyler Man Jailed following High Speed Chase

SMITH COUNTY — One driver has been arrested after a chase through Tyler early this morning. According to KETK, Tyler Police and Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved after a Tyler officers attempted a traffic stop. Authorities eventually set out spikes which blew out a tire and stopped the chase around the area of Commerce Road and Loop 323 in Tyler. John Anson Williams, 34, Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of evading arrest, possession, fake license plate and registration and parole violation.