“Beauty and the Beast” Final Trailer Debuts

Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — The new, final trailer for Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast debuted — after much teasing — Monday night on ABC’s broadcast of The Bachelor.

The musical, starring Harry Potter alum Emma Watson as Belle and Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens as the Beast, is a live-action reboot of the classic 1991 animated Disney movie. The original film was the first animated film to be nominated for an Academy Award for best picture.

The film also stars Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts and Kevin Kline as Belle’s father, Maurice.

Beauty and the Beast opens nationwide March 17. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

[embedded content]

