Fire Reported at Tyler Restaurant

TYLER – Tyler firemen have put out what become a two alarm fire at the Grove Restaurant on the Old Jacksonville Highway. It was reported shortly after 9:30 this morning. Arriving firefighters reported smoke and flames visible from the roof of the building. Six engines and one ladder company, along with a district chief and an investigator responded to the scene. Investigators say the fire started in a vent pipe coming from a barbecue smoker within the building. The majority of the fire was contained within the pipe. However, a rubber seal at the roof line ignited due to heat transfer. The attic area of the building was clear, with no reported structural damage. There were no injuries reported, and the other buildings on the property will remain open to the public.