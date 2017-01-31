Trump Meets with Pharma Execs, Says Drug Costs Must Come Down

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Trump briefly spoke in his meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders on Tuesday, telling executives that drug prices need to come down and pledging to streamline the approval of new drugs.

“We have to get prices down for a lot of reasons — for Medicare, for Medicaid, we have to get the prices way down,” the president said. “We are also going to be streamlining the process.”

The president said that pricing has been “astronomical,” and the key to lower drug prices is competition in the marketplace.

“Pricing has been astronomical but we need to do better. New drugs have led to longer, healthier lives but we have to do better, accelerating cures … we will get the approval process much faster,” he said.

“I’ll oppose anything that makes it harder for smaller, younger companies to take the risk of bringing a product to a vibrantly competitive market. That includes price fixing by the biggest dog in the market, Medicare, which is what’s happening. But we can increase competition and bidding wars big time, we have to, into the program,” Trump added.

