Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Kill Texas Housekeeper

COLLEYVILLE (AP) – Court records show a man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill a housekeeper who was found fatally stabbed inside a North Texas home where she worked. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Bernard “Little Joe” Gorman, who had been charged with murder, pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser included count of conspiracy to commit murder. Under the plea, he will be sentenced to 14 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Feb. 27. Gorman, a 28-year-old Houston man, had been accused, along with his father, of stalking and killing 69-year-old Anita Fox in 2014 in Colleyville in hopes of collecting on a $1 million insurance policy authorities suspect she didn’t know existed. His father died of natural causes before he could be arrested.