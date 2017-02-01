Woman Found in Plano Fire Dies, Child Injured

PLANO (AP) – Officials in the Dallas suburb of Plano say a woman has died and a child is in critical condition after they were found inside an apartment that was on fire. Plano police said Tuesday that they and fire officials are still investigating the Monday afternoon fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Police said both the woman and child had injuries and severe burns. Police say the woman was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital. Police did not yet have ages of the woman or child.