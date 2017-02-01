iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Toronto 108, New Orleans 106 (OT) Washington 117, NY Knicks 101 Houston 105, Sacramento 83 San Antonio 108, Oklahoma City 94 Portland 115, Charlotte 98 LA Lakers 120, Denver 116 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Columbus 6, NY Rangers 4 Carolina 5, Philadelphia 1 Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 2 NY Islanders 3, Washington 2 New Jersey 4, Detroit 3 Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 5, Buffalo 2 Florida 6, Ottawa 5 Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3 Dallas 6, Toronto 3 Minnesota 5, Edmonton 2 LA Kings 3, Arizona 2 Anaheim 5, Colorado 1 San Jose 3, Chicago 1 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (7) West Virginia 85, Iowa St. 72 (8) Kentucky 90, Georgia 81 (OT) (10) Wisconsin 57, Illinois 43 (12) North Carolina 80, Pittsburgh 78 (22) Creighton 76, (16) Butler 67 (17) Maryland 77, Ohio St. 71 Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard Roundup — 1/31/17

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2017 at 3:20 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto 108, New Orleans 106 (OT)

Washington 117, NY Knicks 101

Houston 105, Sacramento 83

San Antonio 108, Oklahoma City 94

Portland 115, Charlotte 98

LA Lakers 120, Denver 116



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus 6, NY Rangers 4

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 2

NY Islanders 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 4, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Montreal 5, Buffalo 2

Florida 6, Ottawa 5

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3

Dallas 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 2

LA Kings 3, Arizona 2

Anaheim 5, Colorado 1

San Jose 3, Chicago 1



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(7) West Virginia 85, Iowa St. 72

(8) Kentucky 90, Georgia 81 (OT)

(10) Wisconsin 57, Illinois 43

(12) North Carolina 80, Pittsburgh 78

(22) Creighton 76, (16) Butler 67

(17) Maryland 77, Ohio St. 71



