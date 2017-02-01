Today is Wednesday February 01, 2017
Scoreboard Roundup — 1/31/17

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2017 at 3:20 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Toronto 108, New Orleans 106 (OT)
Washington 117, NY Knicks 101
Houston 105, Sacramento 83
San Antonio 108, Oklahoma City 94
Portland 115, Charlotte 98
LA Lakers 120, Denver 116

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Columbus 6, NY Rangers 4
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 2
NY Islanders 3, Washington 2
New Jersey 4, Detroit 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Montreal 5, Buffalo 2
Florida 6, Ottawa 5
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3
Dallas 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 2
LA Kings 3, Arizona 2
Anaheim 5, Colorado 1
San Jose 3, Chicago 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(7) West Virginia 85, Iowa St. 72
(8) Kentucky 90, Georgia 81 (OT)
(10) Wisconsin 57, Illinois 43
(12) North Carolina 80, Pittsburgh 78
(22) Creighton 76, (16) Butler 67
(17) Maryland 77, Ohio St. 71

