Palestine Boil Water Notice

PALESTINE – Because of a fire hydrant replacement, a portion of Palestine is under a boil water notice. It is for residents on South May Street between West Dallas Street and West Park Avenue. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for cooking, drinking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says the water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. The city will send out a notice when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.