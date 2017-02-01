White House ‘Putting Iran on Notice’ After Ballistic Missile Test

Ruskpp/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- The White House "officially [placed] Iran on notice" on Wednesday after the country launched a ballistic missile.



Gen. Michael Flynn, President Trump's National Security Advisor, spoke in the White House briefing room on Wednesday condeming the missile test. "The Trump administration condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity, and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East and place American lives at risk."



"As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn added.



Neither Flynn nor the White House provided additional details on what it meant to do so.



Iran has admitted to a number of medium-range missile tests, but say that those tests do not violate the international nuclear agreement because they say the missiles are not designed to carry nuclear warheads. The tests, they say, are legitimate self-defense.



The White House, however, views such tests as provocative.



In his remarks, Gen. Flynn also cited a recent attack against a Saudi Arabian naval vessel conducted by Houthi militants supported by Iran.



