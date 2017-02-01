Donald Trump Attends Dignified Transfer of US Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2017 at 4:08 pm

ABC News(DOVER, Delaware) -- Accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump landed at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Wednesday for the return of the remains of a Navy SEAL killed in Yemen.



Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, died early Sunday "of wounds sustained in a raid against al-Qaeda" in Yemen, according to a Pentagon statement released Monday.



Officials told ABC News that the raid on the al-Qaeda compound in southern Yemen was carried out by SEAL Team Six, the elite Navy special operations unit involved in the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Three more Navy SEALS were injured during the raid.



Servicemembers killed abroad are brought back to the U.S. and given a dignified transfer, in which a flag-draped container with the soldier's remains is carried from the aircraft to a vehicle for proper burial.



Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back