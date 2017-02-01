Missing Bobcat Found at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2017 at 5:20 pm

Medioimages/Photodisc/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- A missing bobcat has been found after escaping its enclosure at the Smithsonian's National Zoo on Monday.



Ollie, a 25-pound female bobcat, was found on zoo property Wednesday after a visitor spotted her by the birdhouse and alerted staff.



At a press conference, curators said they were “over the moon” that Ollie was back at home safe and sound. She has a small cut on her front paw but otherwise seems fine, they said, and will be given a full exam on Thursday.



“I think she wanted to go out have a little bit of fun, see what it was like on the outside,” Curator of Great Cats Craig Saffoe said.



Ollie went missing from her enclosure at the Washington, D.C., zoo on Monday morning. Prior to the escape, Ollie was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Monday during a routine check; however, when zookeepers returned just over three hours later for their morning feeding, Ollie was nowhere to be found.



The area around the bobcat exhibit was closed after Ollie was discovered missing.



Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back