First Look: Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Regina Hall Get Wild in “Girls Trip”

Getty Images/Paras Griffin

(LOS ANGELES) — Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish are headed to the Essence Festival for a weekend of fun in the new trailer for Girls Trip.

The clip for the comedy shows four lifelong friends setting off to New Orleans to get “white girl wasted.” It shows the ladies “dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing,” as they discover their wild sides. Larenz Tate, Kate Walsh, Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter and Queen Sugar‘s Kofi Siriboe help to round out the star-studded cast.

The film, which is a Will Packer Production, is co-written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and writer-actress Tracy Oliver and executive produced by James Lopez and Preston Holmes.

Girls Trip is set to hit theaters on July 21.