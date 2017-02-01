Amazon to Create 2,00 Jobs in Kentucky, Open Air Cargo Hub

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2017 at 6:11 pm

Amazon(SEATTLE) -- Amazon will create more than 2,000 new jobs at a facility in Kentucky, the company announced on Tuesday.



According to a press release, the company will build an air hub "to support its growing fleet of Prime Air cargo planes." Amazon Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations Dave Clark said that the "centralized location with great connectivity to our nearby fulfillment locations, and an excellent quality of living for employees" drew the company to Hebron, Kentucky.



Last year, Amazon agreed to lease 40 cargo airplanes to support faster shipping to Prime subscribers. Sixteen of those planes are currently in service with more rolling out over time.



