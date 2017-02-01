Nation’s Second-Largest Internet Service Provider Accused of Defrauding Customers

golubovy/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a lawsuit against the second-largest Internet service provider in the nation on Wednesday, saying that Spectrum-Time Warner Cable shortchanged subscribers on Internet speed and reliability.



According to the complaint, the company has marketed its product as offering a "fast, reliable connection" since January 2012. An investigation by Schneiderman's office, however, found that subscribers were receiving Internet speeds up to 70 percent slower than promised, with WiFi speeds even slower than that. Spectrum-Time Warner "charged New Yorkers as much as $109.99 per month for premium plans [that] could not achieve speeds promised in their slower plans," according to a news release.



"The allegations in today's lawsuit confirm what millions of New Yorkers have long suspected," Schneiderman said. "Spectrum-Time Warner Cable has been ripping you off."



"Today's action seeks to bring much-needed relief to the millons of New Yorkers we allege have been getting cheated by Spectrum-Time Warner Cable for far too long."



According to the investigation, the company's executives knew that its network was not capable of providing the Internet speeds it had promised, but continued to make false promises.



Spectrum-Time Warner Cable currently serves more than 2.5 million subscribers in New York State.



