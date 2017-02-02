Today is Thursday February 02, 2017
Boy Dies Following Suspicious Plano Fire, Mom Died Earlier

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2017 at 2:23 pm
PLANO (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy has died following a Plano apartment fire that left his mother dead amid allegations she tried to kill him and set the blaze. Court documents released Thursday indicate Plano police were initially investigating Monday’s fire as arson and attempted murder. The boy died Wednesday night at a hospital. An affidavit says his mother, Santhia Lakshmigari, was suspected in the fire. Both suffered severe burns, plus the child’s throat was cut. The mom died later Monday.

