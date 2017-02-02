New Tyler Assistant Fire Chief

TYLER – District Chief Michael Frost is being promoted to Assistant Fire Chief of the Tyler Fire Department. Frost will be responsible for planning budgets, grants and emergency management training and drills. Fire Chief David Coble will promote Chief Frost at a ceremony at 3:30pm on February 13 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center – Rose Room.

Frost has been with the Tyler Fire Department since 1996. He has held the ranks of Firefighter, Driver/Engineer, Captain and District Chief. Prior to his promotion, Chief Frost worked as the District Chief on C-Shift in District #2, which covers most of the southern part of the city.

According to a department news release, Frost received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Fire Science from Tyler Junior College, and holds certifications as a Master Firefighter, Fire Officer 1, Command and Control and Emergency Medical Technician. Additionally, he maintains technical certifications in Vehicle Rescue, Confined Space Rescue, Trench Rescue and Rope Rescue. Frost is a Fire Instructor with the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, as well as a Field Examiner.