Sportstalk is “live” Thursday at 4pm from Radio Row at Super Bowl XLI in Houston on 92.1 FM “The Team”. Bill Coates visits with NFL, college football analyst and former Super Bowl champion Spencer Tillman. Bill also talks to former NFL Super Bowl winning coach Brian Billick along with runningback and Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate LaDainian Tomlinson.
Posted/updated on:
February 2, 2017 at
3:07 pm
