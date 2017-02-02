Today is Thursday February 02, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Senate Panel Approves Eltife’s Regent Appointment

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2017 at 2:56 pm
Print Friendly

AUSTIN (AP) — A state Senate committee has approved Governor Greg Abbott’s three nominees for the University of Texas System Board of Regents. That includes former state Senator Kevin Eltife of Tyler. The panel also approved the appointments of former UT regent Janiece Longoria and businessman Rad Weaver. All have been tapped for six-year terns. The committee voted 5-0 on Thursday to approve them, sending the nominations to the full Senate, where approval is expected to come easily. Abstaining was Houston Democratic Sen. Borris Miles. He and the Senate’s only other black member, Dallas Democratic Sen. Royce West, have criticized Abbott for not choosing any African-Americans.

Senate Panel Approves Eltife’s Regent Appointment

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2017 at 2:56 pm
Print Friendly

AUSTIN (AP) — A state Senate committee has approved Governor Greg Abbott’s three nominees for the University of Texas System Board of Regents. That includes former state Senator Kevin Eltife of Tyler. The panel also approved the appointments of former UT regent Janiece Longoria and businessman Rad Weaver. All have been tapped for six-year terns. The committee voted 5-0 on Thursday to approve them, sending the nominations to the full Senate, where approval is expected to come easily. Abstaining was Houston Democratic Sen. Borris Miles. He and the Senate’s only other black member, Dallas Democratic Sen. Royce West, have criticized Abbott for not choosing any African-Americans.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement