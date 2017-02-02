Senate Panel Approves Eltife’s Regent Appointment

AUSTIN (AP) — A state Senate committee has approved Governor Greg Abbott’s three nominees for the University of Texas System Board of Regents. That includes former state Senator Kevin Eltife of Tyler. The panel also approved the appointments of former UT regent Janiece Longoria and businessman Rad Weaver. All have been tapped for six-year terns. The committee voted 5-0 on Thursday to approve them, sending the nominations to the full Senate, where approval is expected to come easily. Abstaining was Houston Democratic Sen. Borris Miles. He and the Senate’s only other black member, Dallas Democratic Sen. Royce West, have criticized Abbott for not choosing any African-Americans.