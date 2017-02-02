Dean Appointed for TJC North

TYLER – Tyler Junior College has named Dr. Cliff Boucher as interim dean for TJC North. The College’s newest facility will open this spring in The Cannery, Lindale’s new residential/entertainment/retail complex. TJC North will provide general education classes, nursing programs and the recently launched Veterinary Technician Program. A grand opening event is scheduled for 10:00am on Wednesday, March 29.

Boucher, who has been with the College since 2010. As interim dean for TJC North, Dr. Boucher will report directly to Dr. Juan E. Mejia, TJC provost and vice president for academic and student affairs. He will also be a member of the Academic and Student Affairs Council. In addition to TJC, Dr. Boucher has taught at UT Health Science Center at San Antonio, University of Michigan, Harvard University Medical School and UT Tyler. A TJC alumnus, Dr. Boucher received his bachelor’s degree from Austin College in Sherman, his doctorate from the University of Michigan and did his post-doctoral research fellowship at Harvard Medical School. Boucher will continue to serve as department chair for life sciences and veterinary technology.