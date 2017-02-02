Wall Street Posts Small Losses Despite Lower Unemployment Numbers

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street gave back early-session gains to finish slightly lower on Thursday, despite lower unemployment figures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the session at 19,885.39, 5.55 lower than its open.

The Nasdaq dipped 6.45 to a close of 5,636.20, while the S&P 500 edged upwards to end the day at 2,280.84 — gaining 1.29.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that unemployment dipped by 14,000 last week. Economists say that shows steady hiring. The government will release its report on Friday detailing January’s jobs numbers.

The Labor Department says that worker productivity rose 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. That increase was slightly smaller than in previous months, but higher than the same time period last year.

Macy’s is not commenting on a report from outgoing CEO Terry Lundgren about what he calls “friendly offers.” Macy’s stock was up six percent Thursday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.