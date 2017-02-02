Today is Thursday February 02, 2017
Kilgore Man Arrested Following Longview Wreck

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2017 at 3:49 pm
LONGVIEW – A man said to be responsible for a two vehicle accident in Longview has been arrested. Stayton F. Worthington, 43, of Kilgore is said to have run a red light shortly before 3:45 Wednesday morning. His pickup collided with a pickup driven by William Stowe, 52, of Tatum. Neither Stowe or his two passengers were injured. Longview police say, after the collision, Worthington ran from the vehicle, was was arrested a short distance away. Worthington was arrested for evading arrest and Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more. He is currently free on bonds totaling $12,500.

LONGVIEW – A man said to be responsible for a two vehicle accident in Longview has been arrested. Stayton F. Worthington, 43, of Kilgore is said to have run a red light shortly before 3:45 Wednesday morning. His pickup collided with a pickup driven by William Stowe, 52, of Tatum. Neither Stowe or his two passengers were injured. Longview police say, after the collision, Worthington ran from the vehicle, was was arrested a short distance away. Worthington was arrested for evading arrest and Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more. He is currently free on bonds totaling $12,500.

