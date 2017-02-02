A Record for TJC

TYLER – Spring semester enrollment at TJC has reached a 90-year high. Spring enrollment hit 11,427 students, a 7.3% increase over Spring last year. School officials say there are a variety of reason for the increase, including around 120 degrees and certificates options offered by the College. The school has as one of its priorities, to serve as a catalyst for economic development by strategically assessing marketplace demand and constantly evaluating the need for relevant programs of study that attract and retain students while meeting the needs of business and industry from the region.

According to a news release from the school, following the December 2016 designation for TJC as a Level II baccalaureate granting institution by the Southern Association of Colleges and chools/Commission on Colleges, the College began offering a baccalaureate degree in dental hygiene. TJC is the first and only community or junior college in Texas authorized to offer a Bachelor of Science degree, which school officials say validates the academic quality of the institution. TJC offers classes in five locations as well as online, making opportunities for students flexible and more convenient.