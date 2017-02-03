NBA Announces Contestants for Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Shooting Contest, Skills Competition

Thomas Northcut/DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The NBA announced the contestants for three of the biggest competitions at this year’s All-Star Weekend on Thursday night.

In the Three-Point shooting contest, defending champion Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors will try to repeat. Last year, Thompson beat teammate Steph Curry in the finals of the event. Curry leads the NBA in three-pointers made this year, but will not be competing in the three-point contest.

Instead, Thompson will face challenges from Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Houston’s Eric Gordon, Wesley Matthews from Dallas, Portland’s C.J. McCollum and Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young. Lowry is the current league leader in three-point shooting percentage.

Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine announced he would not seek a three-peat in the Slam Dunk contest. That leaves last year’s runner up Aaron Gordon the likely favorite in the event. He’ll face Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan, Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III and Phoenix Suns small forward Derrick Jones Jr.

The final event on All-Star Saturday will be the skills competition, which was reworked this year to pit guards against big men. Last year’s runner up Isaiah Thomas will again compete, with Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Cordon Hayward, John Wall, Devin Booker, Kristaps Porzingis and Joel Embiid joining him.

