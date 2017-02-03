Today is Friday February 03, 2017
French Soldier Shoots Knife-Wielding Attacker Near Louvre in Paris

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2017 at 4:15 am

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images(PARIS) — A French soldier on duty at the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall in Paris opened fire Friday morning on a man who attempted to attack him with a knife, ABC News has learned.

The attacked was seriously injured, and the soldier was hit on the arm.

France's Ministry of the Interior tweeted in French that a "serious" security incident occurred near the Louvre Museum.

The area surrounding the Louvre is being evacuated.

A photo posted to Twitter (below) shows how traffic on Rue de Rivoli was brought to a standstill following the attack.

As of 10:22 a.m. local time, Paris transit officials tweeted that the Palais Royal Louvre Museum subway stop was closed due to a "security measure."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

