Today is Friday February 03, 2017
East Texas Woman Charged with 6th Public Intoxication

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2017 at 6:42 am
ANGELINA COUNTY — An East Texas woman picked up her sixth public intoxication arrest in five years, and her second PI arrest in two days, on Wednesday. According to KETK, the Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 11:00 Tuesday night at Martin Cochran Road and Hill Street. When officials arrived on scene, Lacey Raine Jones, 25, of Huntington, told authorities her face was ripped off. Deputies noticed no such wounds, but did arrest Jones for public intoxication.

