The U.S. Department of the Treasury Friday announced new sanctions on Iran, one day after President Donald Trump tweeted that the country has been put "on notice" for testing a missile. The fresh sanctions will target 13 individuals and 12 entities, the department said.

Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2017 at 9:34 am

