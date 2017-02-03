Today is Friday February 03, 2017
Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2017 at 9:34 am

iStock/Thinksock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury Friday announced new sanctions on Iran, one day after President Donald Trump tweeted that the country has been put "on notice" for testing a missile.

The fresh sanctions will target 13 individuals and 12 entities, the department said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

