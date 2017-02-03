Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran
Posted/updated on:
February 3, 2017 at
9:34 am
iStock/Thinksock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury Friday announced new sanctions on Iran, one day after President Donald Trump tweeted that the country has been put "on notice" for testing a missile.
The fresh sanctions will target 13 individuals and 12 entities, the department said. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran
Posted/updated on:
February 3, 2017 at
9:34 am
iStock/Thinksock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury Friday announced new sanctions on Iran, one day after President Donald Trump tweeted that the country has been put "on notice" for testing a missile.
The fresh sanctions will target 13 individuals and 12 entities, the department said. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.