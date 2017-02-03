iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- When Debbie Cardone recently received flowers, she thought her husband had sent them to her for taking such good care of their sick dog, Sebastian, who had just undergone knee surgery. Wrong. The flowers were for the dog. “Sebastian. Feel better, you’ll be back in the game very soon. Love Daddy,” the card read. When Cardone read the message, she wasn’t impressed. “I thought they were for me,” Cardone, of Palm City, Florida, told ABC News. “I thought, ‘Aww, he’s appreciating how much work I’m doing taking care of Sebastian. I made him a little doggy wheelchair. I pop him on that and I then wheel him to the backyard. It’s been a nightmare. He’s like a stuffed animal; he doesn’t want to move.” Cardone’s husband, Vincent, is working in the Middle East right now and has been known to send her spontaneous flowers. “He does send me random flowers, but this time Sebastian really enjoyed them,” she said of their 10-year-old English bulldog. Cardone said her pup has gotten a bit spoiled after having his surgery, and this just fueled the fire. “I took him to the vet, and of course that little bugger was able to walk across the parking lot like it was no big deal, but at the house, he won’t leave the couch,” she laughed. “If I could feed him grapes, he would probably eat them. He’s enjoying all this ‘bring everything to me’ attitude. The photos of the dog’s bouquet of roses have more than 500 retweets after Cardone’s daughter posted them on Wednesday.

Man Sends Flowers to His Sick Dog, His Wife Is Not Impressed

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2017 at 11:22 am

My dad sent flowers to my house today, and my mom thought they were for her 😂😂 THINK AGAIN pic.twitter.com/7jMQhrsDJW — Lily Cardone (@LilyCardone) February 2, 2017

