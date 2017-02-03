Putman Running for District Attorney

TYLER – A candidate has already stepped forward for next year’s primary election. Smith County Assistant District Attorney Jacob Putman announced today he will run for District Attorney next year. Putman said he will compete in the Republican Primary in 2018. Putman has been an assistant DA for the past 8 years. His news release said he is a Tyler native who graduated from Grace Community High School. He graduated from Wheaton College in 2005 with a degree in History and Philosophy and earned his Law Degree from Oklahoma City University in 2008. Jacob and his wife and two daughters are active members of Bethel Bible Church where Jacob serves as a Deacon.