Lemons to Lemonade: Former “Today” Anchor Tamron Hall Donating “Work Clothes”

NBC/Jamie McCarthy(NEW YORK) — After her 9 a.m. hour of Today became the first casualty of Megyn Kelly’s multi-million dollar move from Fox News Channel to NBC, Tamron Hall is hitting the ground running.

As excited — and attired — as a kid at Christmas, Hall, dressed in full-body PJs, posted an Instagram video explaining that she was getting rid of her work clothes, and donating them to one of her favorite charities, Housing Works.

“These are good times for everybody and good times for one of my favorite organizations, Housing Works,” she said, holding up some shoes to her viewers. “I’ve got Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, I’ve got work clothes, I’ve got party clothes, I have packed up a motherlode heading to Housing Works.”

Hall, who wasn’t allowed an on-air goodbye, expressed her gratitude to her fans, noting, “Thank you guys so much for your sweet social media messages, it has meant so much to me.”

The New York Post reports Hall walked away from millions after NBC execs bumped the show she co-anchored with Al Roker for Megyn.

