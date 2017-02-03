An Effort to Assist the Homeless

TYLER – A group is banding together to create “Operation Blue Shield of Compassion.” It’s a coalition to aid the homeless. The idea was fostered by Pastor James Dill of Christ Central Church in Lindale. A few weeks ago Dill met with Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith to discuss the needs of the homeless and those less fortunate. They’ve been able to get the donation of 10,000 blankets that will be passed out to those in need and to shelters. Smith County Commissioner Terry Phillips was able to get a warehouse to store the blankets at no charge.

Joining Sheriff Smith, Pastor Dill and Commissioner Phillips at a news conference Friday afternoon, was Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb, Wood County Sheriff Tom Castleoo. Although not in attendance at Friday’s news conference, there will be additional counties included. Those counties that adjoin Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt, Cherokee, Rusk and Smith County will also be added.