Longview Woman Nailed on Drug Charges

LONGVIEW – A traffic stop has led to drug charges against a Longview woman. The officer pulled over the a car on East Marshall Avenue because of an expired registration sticker. He searched the car after noticing a used syringe on the back floor board near the foot of Mona Reshell Kimbrough, 32. He also smelled Marijuana. When he searched the car he found, in Kimbrough’s make-up bag, baggies of meth and marijuana, used syringes, unused baggies and a scale with drug residue on it. She has been charged with possession of a controlled substance measuring between 4 and 200 grams and possession of marijuana measuring less than 2 ounces. She remains in the Gregg County Jail under bonds totaling $11,000.