A Portion of Brookshire’s Operations Sold

TYLER – Brookshire Grocery Company’s ice cream, dairy and water plants are being sold to Hiland Dairy. According to a news release from Hiland, the deal is expected to close next month. Hiland will retain Brookshire’s employees and will supply the stores with the same products. Hiland Dairy Foods Company, which was founded in 1938, is based in Springfield, Missouri. The farmer owned company has 2600 employees and operates 12 processing plants in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas with 49 distribution centers across the region.