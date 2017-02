TYLER – One person has been killed and three injured in a three vehicle accident in Tyler. It happened shortly before 4:15 Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 271 near the Loop 323 extension. Because of the accident, northbound traffic on Highway 271 from Loop 323 is down to one lane. The intersection of 271 North and Loop 323 extension is closed north of the Loop. We’ll have more information when it becomes available.