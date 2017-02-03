Today is Friday February 03, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Federal Judge in Washington State Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2017 at 7:29 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(SEATTLE) -- A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily halted President Trump’s executive order on immigration nationwide, according to Washington State's attorney general.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Federal Judge in Washington State Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2017 at 7:29 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(SEATTLE) -- A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily halted President Trump’s executive order on immigration nationwide, according to Washington State's attorney general.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement