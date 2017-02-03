Federal Judge in Washington State Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2017 at 7:29 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(SEATTLE) -- A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily halted President Trump’s executive order on immigration nationwide, according to Washington State's attorney general.

