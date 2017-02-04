Today is Saturday February 04, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Appeals Court Stays Texas Man’s Execution

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2017 at 5:33 am
Print Friendly

FORT WORTH (AP) — A Texas appeals court has delayed the scheduled execution of a Fort Worth man condemned for smothering an 89-year-old man and robbing him of some $6,000 in 2004. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued an order Friday staying the lethal injection of Tilon Lashon Carter, 37. He was set to be executed on Tuesday. The appeals court granted the stay based on a legal technicality related to a delay in notifying a state office of the execution date.

Appeals Court Stays Texas Man’s Execution

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2017 at 5:33 am
Print Friendly

FORT WORTH (AP) — A Texas appeals court has delayed the scheduled execution of a Fort Worth man condemned for smothering an 89-year-old man and robbing him of some $6,000 in 2004. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued an order Friday staying the lethal injection of Tilon Lashon Carter, 37. He was set to be executed on Tuesday. The appeals court granted the stay based on a legal technicality related to a delay in notifying a state office of the execution date.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement