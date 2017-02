LONGVIEW – A state district judge in Longview is planning on retiring. The Longview News Journal Reports County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Becky Simpson will resign May 2 from a term that expires in December 2018. Simpson has worked in Gregg County for 33 years. The past 18 years she has served as judge. Prior to that, she was an assistant district attorney. She tells the paper she’s stepping down early to pursue life while she is youthful.