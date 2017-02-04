Today is Saturday February 04, 2017
Boyfriend of Missing West Texas College Student Arrested

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2017 at 11:56 am
Print Friendly

ALPINE (AP) — Police say the boyfriend of a missing West Texas college student has been arrested a day after unidentified human remains were found in a shallow grave. Alpine police Lt. Felipe Fierro says Robert Fabian was arrested Saturday on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse. Fierro says the arrest is related to the disappearance of Sul Ross State University junior ZuZu Verk of Fort Worth. Experts will work to identify the remains discovered Friday

