CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) — A South Texas tax collector has been acquitted of bribery and other public corruption charges. Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre Jr. was found not guilty Friday on all 15 counts. A Nueces County jury acquitted Yzaguirre on charges of bribery, abuse of official capacity and official oppression. The trial was moved from Brownsville to Corpus Christi due to extensive publicity about the case prosecutors said involved processing vehicle titles.