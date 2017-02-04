Appeals Court Says Pasadena Must Change Voter Election Plan

PASADENA (AP) — A federal appeals court has affirmed a ruling that a Houston suburb’s voting plan discriminated against Hispanics and cannot be used in May city elections. The Houston Chronicle reports the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed a judge’s Jan. 16 ruling on Pasadena elections. U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal decided the Pasadena election system must be under federal oversight for six years. Pasadena must use a 2011 system with all single-member districts for the May election.