Teen Babysitter Comes Up with Hilariously Creative Way to Keep an Eye on Newborn

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2017 at 5:47 pm

Courtesy Claudia Sorhaindo(LAKELAND, Fla.) -- One teenage babysitter found a hilarious yet ingenious way to keep an eye on her newborn cousin.



J'Ann Sorhaindo, a 15-year-old Lakeland, Florida, high school student, had just returned home from track practice when her aunt, Claudia Sorhaindo, who lives next door, asked her to babysit her 2-month-old cousin Ava while she ran an errand.



"I couldn't find the baby holster -- it was a last minute babysitting thing -- and I was hungry, so I put her in [my pants] to keep an eye on her," the CPR-certified teenager told ABC News.



Sorhaindo said she then got her younger sister to take a photo to send to Claudia Sorhaindo to prove she was doing a good job.



"I sent that picture to say, 'See? She's breathing. She's OK. I'm not spending a second without her, literally," the teen recalled.



Sorhaindo's aunt found the update so hilarious, she posted the photos to Facebook. Overnight, they went super viral with the pics being shared more than 300,000 times and nearly 300,000 liking them.



Claudia Sorhaindo told ABC News she wasn't upset in the least when she discovered what J'Ann was doing with her baby Ava, especially since J'Ann knew her house wasn't baby-proofed.



"J'Ann is a very nice child. She makes straight A's at school. She's on the track team. She knows CPR and first aid," her aunt said, adding that J'Ann plans to study medicine when she graduates high school.



Although Claudia Sorhaindo said she's aware of some negative comments people may have, she said her family is used to looking at the bright side of things.



In fact, baby Ava is named after her late newborn daughter, Jenelle, who passed away in 2011. Ava's full name is Ava Jenelle Pemberton.



Claudia Sorhaindo told ABC News she's just happy baby Ava "can make other people everywhere laugh and smile and have a good day."

