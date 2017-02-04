Trump Administration Files Notice of Appeal of Judge’s Travel Ban Restraining Order

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2017 at 7:01 pm

Ida Mae Astute/ABC(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration has filed a formal notice of appeal of the temporary restraining order of his travel ban issued by a federal judge in Washington State.



After a federal judge in Seattle issued a nationwide restraining order halting parts of the executive action signed by President Trump that temporarily bars some immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the White House promised to appeal the ruling "at the earliest possible time."



The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge James L. Robart -- a nominee of President George W. Bush who was confirmed 99-0 in June 2004 -- took effect immediately, said Washington State Solicitor General Noah Purcell during a press conference.



Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the decision "historic" and "important."



"It puts a halt to President Trump's unconstitutional and unlawful executive order," Ferguson said.



A spokesman for the Department of Justice declined to comment beyond the filing, a three-page formal notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

