Republican Congressman in California Escorted from Town Hall by Police After Protests

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2017 at 7:59 pm

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images(ROSEVILLE, Calif.) -- Hundreds of protesters in northern California booed and chanted, "Shame!" on Saturday as police escorted Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) out of what quickly became a heated town hall.

The Republican congressman held the gathering at the Tower Theater in Roseville to defend his party's agenda and President Trump's policies, including the controversial executive order on immigration and refugees.

“I believe that order is constitutional,” he said at the event, according to the Sacramento Bee, eliciting boos.

McClintock also reportedly compared the frustration of those at the town hall to Republicans who disliked Barack Obama's policies.

“I understand you do not like Donald Trump,” he said according to the Sacramento Bee. “I sympathize with you. There have been elections where our side has lost. ... Just a word of friendly advice: Remember that there were many people in America who disagreed and feared Barack Obama just as vigorously as you disagree with and fear Donald Trump.”

Protesters told ABC affiliate KXTV that more people were unable to attend because officials had closed off the event, despite there being additional space inside the theater. After the town hall, McClintock told KXTV by phone the fire marshal said the theater was at capacity and there were plans to let people enter in small groups.

After an hour, however, the congressman was escorted out by police. McClintock told KXTV that officials said he needed to leave due to "deteriorating events outside."

A town hall attendee told KXTV: "McClintock did not seem to display any awareness of the frustration, of the fears, of the legitimate concerns on the part of those of us who were there [Saturday]."

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back