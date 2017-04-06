LONGVIEW — A Longview man was arrested Wednesday after police said he pointed a gun and threatened to shoot someone and later tried to swallow a handful of marijuana. According to KETK, Ramsey Orion Torres, 18, was charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana measuring less than 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called about midnight Wednesday to the McDonald’s in the 100 block of Loop 281 in reference to a man who pointed a gun and threatened to shoot the caller.

Police said they found two pellet guns hidden in Torres’ pant legs along with a methamphetamine pipe in his shirt sleeve. Police said they also found Torres had almost a half-ounce of marijuana.

After placing Torres in a patrol vehicle, officers said Torres removed a bag of additional marijuana from his underwear and put a handful of it in his mouth in an attempt to ingest it. Police said Torres then removed one of his boots, lifted the inner sole and spit the chewed marijuana into his boot before placing the boot back on his foot.