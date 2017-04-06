Delta Airlines(NEW YORK) — Delta Air Lines purchased pizza for passengers on Wednesday after it cancelled hundreds of flights due to severe thunderstorms in the South.

The airline said it ordered more than 700 boxes of pizza for some customers who were impacted by weather-related cancellations and delays at airports in Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Ohio, Kentucky and elsewhere.

The food deliveries came after the airline cancelled some 300 flights, according to ABC affiliate WSB, due to severe weather in the Southeast that brought tornado warnings to some areas.

Some of the displaced passengers posted pictures on Twitter, showing flight attendants and crew members handing out slices on planes.

The company could not say exactly how many pizzas were dished out, but it said several of its airport stations located in the Southeast were involved.

In Nashville alone, Delta said it ordered 160 pizzas and 60-foot-long subs for stranded passengers.

“We empower our agents and airport station leaders to find ways to take care of our customers when irregular operations disrupt travel,” Delta spokesperson Michael Thomas told ABC News on Wednesday.

The Atlanta-based company said it also provided games, coloring books and other items to “keep younger travelers entertained while they waited for storms to clear.”

One Twitter user said they were stranded in Nashville for more than two hours and thanked the company for the gesture.

The company has gone the extra mile for stranded passengers in the past.

Last year, during a power outage that led to some 2,000 flights cancellations, the airline brought passengers donuts, pizza and free liquor, WSB reported.

