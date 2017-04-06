iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Avocado aficionados will soon be making a beeline for Brooklyn. In April, the New York City borough will welcome an all-avocado bar where customers can enjoy the beloved fruit in a variety of healthy and fresh ways. Avocaderia said their aim is "to bring a fresh perspective and healthy take on fast food." Flipping the script on traditional restaurants, Avocaderia said they will be the world's first quick service avocado bar. They say their dishes will feature organic avocados, farmed in the Mexican state of Michoacán by local farmers and fairly traded to the U.S. at an affordable price for consumers. Breakfast and lunch bowls as well as salads, toasts, smoothies and of course, guacamole, will all appear on their innovative menu. The inspiration for opening up an exclusively-avocado joint came from co-founder Francesco Brachetti, an Italian immigrant who moved to Mexico and fell in love with the hugely popular produce item. "Avocados in Mexico were delicious and widely used in many different dishes," Brachetti said. "Suddenly I was having avocado everyday -- I loved the healthy and tasty characteristic of this super fruit." Brachetti will oversee business and operations and enlisted an all Italian team of friends and family -- his cousin and fellow Florence native, chef Alberto Gramini, curated the menu and his friend Alessando Biggi will assist Brachetti with day-to-day business. Gramini spent countless hours perfecting the menu alongside his team. "It was important to preserve the flavor of such great produce," he said. Although the ingredients and flavors differ from his Italian roots, he said there were nonetheless similarities. "In Italy, we know how to make great food with simple recipes, using few quality ingredients," he said. "Sometimes making simple food is the hardest thing." Gramini pursued freshness for his menu, including an abundance of raw ingredients, as well as non-invasive cooking techniques such as sous vide, where ingredients are submerged in a hot water bath. "We love food, and we know how important it is for everyone's personal well-being. A delicious meal can put a smile on your face and brighten your day, while eating your vegetables [or fruit in this case] will make you live longer. So why should people compromise between something healthy or something tasty? At Avocaderia we want to give you the best of both," the executive chef explained. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Avocado-only restaurant comes to Brooklyn, NY

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2017 at 7:49 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Avocado aficionados will soon be making a beeline for Brooklyn.



In April, the New York City borough will welcome an all-avocado bar where customers can enjoy the beloved fruit in a variety of healthy and fresh ways.



Avocaderia said their aim is "to bring a fresh perspective and healthy take on fast food."



Flipping the script on traditional restaurants, Avocaderia said they will be the world's first quick service avocado bar. They say their dishes will feature organic avocados, farmed in the Mexican state of Michoacán by local farmers and fairly traded to the U.S. at an affordable price for consumers.



Breakfast and lunch bowls as well as salads, toasts, smoothies and of course, guacamole, will all appear on their innovative menu.



The inspiration for opening up an exclusively-avocado joint came from co-founder Francesco Brachetti, an Italian immigrant who moved to Mexico and fell in love with the hugely popular produce item.



"Avocados in Mexico were delicious and widely used in many different dishes," Brachetti said. "Suddenly I was having avocado everyday -- I loved the healthy and tasty characteristic of this super fruit."



Brachetti will oversee business and operations and enlisted an all Italian team of friends and family -- his cousin and fellow Florence native, chef Alberto Gramini, curated the menu and his friend Alessando Biggi will assist Brachetti with day-to-day business.



Gramini spent countless hours perfecting the menu alongside his team.



"It was important to preserve the flavor of such great produce," he said.



Although the ingredients and flavors differ from his Italian roots, he said there were nonetheless similarities. "In Italy, we know how to make great food with simple recipes, using few quality ingredients," he said. "Sometimes making simple food is the hardest thing."



Gramini pursued freshness for his menu, including an abundance of raw ingredients, as well as non-invasive cooking techniques such as sous vide, where ingredients are submerged in a hot water bath.



"We love food, and we know how important it is for everyone's personal well-being. A delicious meal can put a smile on your face and brighten your day, while eating your vegetables [or fruit in this case] will make you live longer. So why should people compromise between something healthy or something tasty? At Avocaderia we want to give you the best of both," the executive chef explained.



