TYLER – In Tyler Thursday night, Arts in Education Awards were presented to 6 teachers by Young Audiences of Northeast Texas. The awards honored the teacher for their service to the visual arts. For her years of commitment to her students and the arts, Tyler ISD art teacher Carolyn Stewart received the Lifetime Achievement Award.The Distinguished Service to the Profession Award, honors teachers who have given back to their own art form. The honoree in this category is, Kimberley Funderburk, Theatre Director at Carthage High School.

The Rising Star Award recognizes a teacher who has been teaching 3 years or less. That award went to Neil Hicks, Associate Director of Bands at Robert E. Lee High School.

For Arts Teaching Excellence: Elementary, the honoree is Derek Johnson, Theatre Director at Caldwell Elementary Arts Academy. The Arts Teaching Excellence: Middle School honoree is Lisa Lininger, Director of Orchestras at Three Lakes Middle School and The Arts Teaching Excellence: High School is Christine Killian, Art Instructor from Whitehouse High School.

The finalists will be presented with award packages including a grant and complimentary art experiences from Young Audiences for them and their students.