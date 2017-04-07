Transcript: President Trump’s remarks on US military strike on Syria

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2017 at 10:37 pm

ABC News(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) -- President Donald Trump explained his decision to launch a strike on a Syrian airbase in Syria Thursday night, saying the U.S. military action was in the "vital national interest of the United States."



Trump made the remarks from his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Here is the full transcript of his remarks:



My fellow Americans, on Tuesday, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians.



Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children.



It was a slow and brutal death for so many -- even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack.



No child of God should ever suffer such horror.



Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched.



It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.



There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the chemical weapons convention and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council.



Years of previous attempts at changing Assad's behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically.



As a result the refugee crisis continues to deepen and the region continues to destabilize, threatening the United States and its allies.



Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types.



We ask for God's wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world. We pray for the lives of the wounded and for the souls of those who have passed. And we hope that as long as America stands for justice, then peace and harmony will -- in the end -- prevail.



Goodnight, and God Bless America and the entire world.





Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back